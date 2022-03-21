PFG Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

PFG Advisors lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 136,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Caterpillar by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 5.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 173,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,292,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $1,297,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.35.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $220.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.99. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.67 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $118.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

