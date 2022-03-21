PFG Advisors Sells 2,129 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

PFG Advisors lessened its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned 0.06% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2,285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $699,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000.

Shares of ARKW opened at $86.05 on Monday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1-year low of $67.86 and a 1-year high of $162.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.38 and a 200 day moving average of $122.24.

