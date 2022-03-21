Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 62,021 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 1.4% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $34,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of The West increased its holdings in Pfizer by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Pfizer by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in Pfizer by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $54.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

