Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE PFE opened at $54.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.82. The company has a market cap of $306.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.