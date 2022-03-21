Phore (PHR) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5,963.00

Phore (PHR) traded 44.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 21st. Phore has a market cap of $601,652.04 and $5,963.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phore has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011219 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008560 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002550 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00012132 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,473,786 coins. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

