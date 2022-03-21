Photon Control (OTCMKTS:POCEF) Trading Down 0.3%

Photon Control Inc. (OTCMKTS:POCEF – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.85. 3,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 60,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.85.

Photon Control Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. The company offers temperature probes, such as photon fiber optic temperature sensor probes, single channel converters, and multichannel temperature converters; GaAs fiber optic temperature sensors; and multipoint temperature sensors.

