Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Stock Position Trimmed by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,372 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.42% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $9,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 36,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 919,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,028,000 after buying an additional 51,549 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,123,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,578,000 after buying an additional 32,465 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDM opened at $16.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average is $17.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,688.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $20.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $138.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.05 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8,400.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

