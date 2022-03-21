Piershale Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Piershale Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,531 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up about 13.5% of Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Piershale Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $35,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,283,443,000 after buying an additional 811,220 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,718,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,955,000. Forward Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $86,899,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5,842.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 155,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,700,000 after purchasing an additional 158,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $345.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,325,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,238,369. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $344.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.65. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $320.62 and a one year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

