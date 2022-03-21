Piershale Financial Group Inc. Takes $28.11 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 70,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,112,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 10.7% of Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $350.08. 72,751,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,302,969. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $307.39 and a one year high of $408.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $350.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.91.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

