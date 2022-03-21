PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $100.30

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $100.30 and last traded at $100.30, with a volume of 2657 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.43.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.06 and a 200-day moving average of $101.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 46,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 192,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,513,000 after buying an additional 78,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 2,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

