Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $80.80 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) will report $80.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $79.99 million to $82.00 million. Ping Identity posted sales of $68.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full-year sales of $335.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $334.25 million to $340.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $392.00 million, with estimates ranging from $381.66 million to $398.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $75.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PING has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Ping Identity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.18.

PING stock opened at $22.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 1.07. Ping Identity has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Ping Identity by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

