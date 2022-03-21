Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

PING has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ping Identity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ping Identity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.58.

PING opened at $22.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.08. Ping Identity has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $75.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.39 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

