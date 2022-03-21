Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires 1,028 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

ABBV opened at $159.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.64 and its 200 day moving average is $126.53. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.05 and a fifty-two week high of $159.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,129 shares of company stock worth $11,746,846 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

