Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,277,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,893,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,815 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 38.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,449,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $897,536,000 after acquiring an additional 950,699 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $179,152,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,136,178,000 after acquiring an additional 923,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $231,145,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.61.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $118.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.88. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $138.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

