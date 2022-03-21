Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Grows Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 0.7% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.81.

Shares of PEP opened at $162.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.18 and a 1 year high of $177.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.10. The firm has a market cap of $225.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

