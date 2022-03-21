Piper Sandler Weighs in on Ventyx Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report released on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.19 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.12.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VTYX. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

VTYX opened at $10.64 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.06. Ventyx Biosciences has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $9,826,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,383,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ventyx Biosciences (Get Rating)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, and lupus.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.