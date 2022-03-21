Pirate Chain Achieves Market Capitalization of $317.61 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for about $1.66 or 0.00004038 BTC on exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $317.61 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 21.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.80 or 0.00431764 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00090830 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00104944 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006476 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000646 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 61.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 190,992,181 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

