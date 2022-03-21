Playcent Reaches Market Cap of $860,425.45 (PCNT)

Playcent (PCNT) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Playcent coin can now be purchased for $0.0304 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Playcent has a market cap of $860,425.45 and approximately $20,648.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Playcent has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Playcent Coin Profile

Playcent (CRYPTO:PCNT) is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,341,255 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

