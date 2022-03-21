PlayGame (PXG) Price Hits $0.0007

PlayGame (PXG) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One PlayGame coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. PlayGame has a total market cap of $679,188.56 and $101,749.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PlayGame

PXG is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

Buying and Selling PlayGame

