PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Stock Price Down 6%

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.35 and last traded at $14.64. Approximately 17,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,361,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.58.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PLBY shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $604.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.32.

PLBY Group ( NASDAQ:PLBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.55). PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. PLBY Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in PLBY Group by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PLBY Group by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000.

About PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.