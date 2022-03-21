PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) dropped 6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.35 and last traded at $14.64. Approximately 17,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,361,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.58.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLBY. Zacks Investment Research lowered PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on PLBY Group from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PLBY Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $604.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 3.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

PLBY Group ( NASDAQ:PLBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.96 million. PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PLBY Group by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,645,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,830,000 after purchasing an additional 247,239 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in PLBY Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,175,000 after purchasing an additional 90,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PLBY Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,199,000 after purchasing an additional 33,944 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PLBY Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in PLBY Group by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 37,634 shares during the period.

PLBY Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLBY)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.