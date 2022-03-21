Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.760-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $820 million-$860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $840.63 million.

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $86.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.96. Plexus has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $101.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $817.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.30 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Plexus will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Plexus from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.46.

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $249,328.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $235,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,231 shares of company stock valued at $624,822 over the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Plexus by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,410,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,888,000 after purchasing an additional 220,050 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Plexus by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Plexus by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Plexus by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Plexus by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,152,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

