PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 51,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 754,945 shares.The stock last traded at $20.41 and had previously closed at $18.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.82.

PMV Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PMVP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PMVP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.