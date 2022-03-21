Polkadot Price Reaches $18.75 on Exchanges (DOT)

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last week, Polkadot has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion and $724.74 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadot coin can now be purchased for about $18.75 or 0.00045508 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,900.80 or 0.07041334 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,126.99 or 0.99830796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00041111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00043287 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot’s launch date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network . The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

