Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.20 Million

Poolz Finance (POOLZ) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.67 or 0.00008930 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $11.43 million and $1.20 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded up 30.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00045568 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,890.02 or 0.07038936 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,217.56 or 1.00389711 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00041023 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance launched on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,116,326 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

