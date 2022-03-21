Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $129.00 to $135.00. The stock had previously closed at $84.51, but opened at $87.88. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Popular shares last traded at $85.11, with a volume of 2,096 shares traded.

BPOP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Hovde Group began coverage on Popular in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPOP. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Popular by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 26,773 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Popular by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 452,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,973,000 after purchasing an additional 17,291 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Popular during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in Popular by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.42. Popular had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 33.76%. The firm had revenue of $665.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.21%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

