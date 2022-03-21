Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Trading Down 8.4%

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) fell 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.38 and last traded at $7.43. 11,973 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,228,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRCH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Porch Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on Porch Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Porch Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.48. The company has a market cap of $731.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.69.

Porch Group ( NASDAQ:PRCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 41.96% and a negative net margin of 56.68%. Analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Porch Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,130,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter worth $94,574,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Porch Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 5,354,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,661,000 after acquiring an additional 512,102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Porch Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,116,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,775,000 after acquiring an additional 122,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its position in Porch Group by 53.5% in the third quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 3,751,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

