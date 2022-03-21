Postal Realty Trust, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:PSTL)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 5.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $16.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Postal Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $21.27. The company has a market capitalization of $231.64 million, a PE ratio of 153.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.2275 dividend. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 827.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 365.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 88,716 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $2,475,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

