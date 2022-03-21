PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.24 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.24 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.27 billion. PPG Industries reported sales of $3.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year sales of $18.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.28 billion to $19.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $19.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.20 billion to $20.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,739,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,588,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $130.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $111.32 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

