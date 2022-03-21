Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) CFO John Alexander Kelly Acquires 16,677 Shares

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) CFO John Alexander Kelly bought 16,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $51,365.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
DTIL traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.05. 564,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.90. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $14.38.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on DTIL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precision BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Precision BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.
About Precision BioSciences
Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.
