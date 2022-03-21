Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) CFO John Alexander Kelly Acquires 16,677 Shares

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) CFO John Alexander Kelly bought 16,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $51,365.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DTIL traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.05. 564,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.90. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $14.38.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DTIL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precision BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Precision BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Precision BioSciences by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 375,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Precision BioSciences by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 7,709 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Precision BioSciences by 3,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 49,607 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Precision BioSciences by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 91,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 46,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

