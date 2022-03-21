Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.98 Million

Analysts expect Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) to announce $25.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.90 million and the highest is $26.06 million. Primis Financial reported sales of $28.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full year sales of $107.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.00 million to $108.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $123.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Primis Financial.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Primis Financial had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $27.57 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

In other Primis Financial news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford bought 4,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $65,998.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Kabbash bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $36,576.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 40,031 shares of company stock valued at $557,326. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRST. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 25.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,490,000 after purchasing an additional 317,085 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,395,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 10.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 719,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after purchasing an additional 69,073 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 426,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 9.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 402,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRST opened at $14.25 on Monday. Primis Financial has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $16.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.77. The company has a market cap of $350.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

About Primis Financial (Get Rating)

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primis Financial (FRST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.