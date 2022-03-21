Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.390-$2.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primoris Services has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.75.

PRIM stock opened at $26.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.16. Primoris Services has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average of $25.57.

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $884.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.46 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 11.22%.

In related news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $530,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRIM. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

