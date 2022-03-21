Progenity (PROG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 28th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PROG opened at $1.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.68. Progenity has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $6.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08.

PROG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progenity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Progenity from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PROG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Progenity by 285.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,664,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,182 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Progenity by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,971 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progenity by 1,466.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 451,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 422,722 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity during the fourth quarter worth $550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

