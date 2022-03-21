Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $130.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Progressive traded as high as $112.72 and last traded at $112.01, with a volume of 9691 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.22.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $327,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $141,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,555,459. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 50,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,913,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $65.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.72.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 7.05%.

About Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

