Prometeus (PROM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $4.20 Million

Prometeus (PROM) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 21st. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $139.86 million and approximately $4.20 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for about $8.50 or 0.00020594 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus (PROM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

