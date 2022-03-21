Property Solutions Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PSACU) Shares Up 0.5%

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSACU – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.42 and last traded at $17.08. 1,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 25,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.08.
Property Solutions Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PSACU)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Property Solutions Acquisition (PSACU)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.