ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Gap Up to $13.28

Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.28, but opened at $13.72. ProPetro shares last traded at $14.03, with a volume of 49,660 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PUMP. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty upped their target price on shares of ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.91.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $246.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.27 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $357,630.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Towle & Co. boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 37.9% in the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 4,473,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,610 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ProPetro by 250.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 486,926 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in ProPetro by 30.5% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 145,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 34,004 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in ProPetro in the third quarter valued at $1,239,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ProPetro in the third quarter valued at $466,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

