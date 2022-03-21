ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Gap Up to $13.28

Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.28, but opened at $13.72. ProPetro shares last traded at $14.03, with a volume of 49,660 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PUMP. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty upped their target price on shares of ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.91.
In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $357,630.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Towle & Co. boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 37.9% in the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 4,473,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,610 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ProPetro by 250.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 486,926 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in ProPetro by 30.5% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 145,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 34,004 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in ProPetro in the third quarter valued at $1,239,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ProPetro in the third quarter valued at $466,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ProPetro Company Profile (NYSE:PUMP)
ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.
