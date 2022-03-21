Propy (PRO) Price Reaches $1.59 on Exchanges

Propy (PRO) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last week, Propy has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Propy coin can currently be bought for $1.59 or 0.00003764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Propy has a market capitalization of $117.61 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Propy alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00036796 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00108967 BTC.

Propy Profile

Propy is a coin. It launched on July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,851,416 coins. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . The official website for Propy is propy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

Buying and Selling Propy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Propy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Propy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.