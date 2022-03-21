PROS (NYSE:PRO) PT Lowered to $45.00

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 35.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PROS from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get PROS alerts:

Shares of PROS stock opened at $33.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.54. PROS has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. PROS had a negative return on equity of 316.22% and a negative net margin of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $64.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PROS will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $139,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 3,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $129,989.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,262 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,267. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in PROS in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 326.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PROS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in PROS by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter.

PROS Company Profile (Get Rating)

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.