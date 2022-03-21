ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Trading Down 2.7%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating) shares fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.88 and last traded at $14.91. 492,778 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 89,032,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.33.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average of $17.46.

Get ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raffles Associates LP bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 509.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 143,937 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 171.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.