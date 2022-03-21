Prosus Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share (OTCMKTS:PROSY)

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Prosus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Rumph expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prosus’ FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Get Prosus alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on PROSY. Investec lowered shares of Prosus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Prosus from €140.00 ($153.85) to €137.00 ($150.55) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Prosus from €128.00 ($140.66) to €122.00 ($134.07) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prosus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.50.

PROSY stock opened at $11.97 on Monday. Prosus has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $23.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average is $15.94.

Prosus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.