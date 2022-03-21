Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Shares Gap Up to $7.77

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.77, but opened at $7.99. Provention Bio shares last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 210 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRVB. UBS Group upgraded Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.18.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.14.

Provention Bio ( NASDAQ:PRVB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Provention Bio by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 18,904 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Provention Bio by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 60,343 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Provention Bio by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its holdings in Provention Bio by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 5,895,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Provention Bio by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 17,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.