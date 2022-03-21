Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 444,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,305 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Prudential Financial worth $48,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $237,110.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 10,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total value of $1,229,822.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,876 shares of company stock worth $26,252,840 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $115.23 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.84 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.64.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 24.73%.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

