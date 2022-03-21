Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) is Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lessened its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Public Storage comprises about 2.6% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $9,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Public Storage by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP raised its holdings in Public Storage by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 3,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.62.

Public Storage stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $367.56. The stock had a trading volume of 658,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,689. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $359.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.66. The company has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.24. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.00 and a 52-week high of $380.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The company had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.05%.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

