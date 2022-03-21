Pundi X NEM 24-Hour Volume Tops $3,124.00 (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 21st. Over the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a total market capitalization of $4.02 million and approximately $3,124.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00045813 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,913.82 or 0.07113005 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,031.57 or 1.00163229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00041244 BTC.

About Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 44,686,428,753 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars.

