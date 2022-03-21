PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) CEO Buys $999,992.00 in Stock

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) CEO Michael Otworth bought 142,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $999,992.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:PCT traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.73. The company had a trading volume of 916,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,275. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.96. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13.
PCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.96.
About PureCycle Technologies (Get Rating)
PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.
