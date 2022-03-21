Puyi (PUYI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 28th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ PUYI opened at $6.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.62. Puyi has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $7.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUYI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Puyi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Puyi during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Puyi during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Puyi, Inc engages in the provision of distribution and managing wealth management services. It offers wealth management, corporate finance, and asset management services. The company was founded by Hai Feng Yu on August 6, 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

