Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Issued By Oppenheimer

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for BioLineRx in a report released on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.11). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BioLineRx’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ BLRX opened at $1.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.29. BioLineRx has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $6.34.
About BioLineRx (Get Rating)
BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its oncology programs include Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is therapy platform used in the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and AGI-134 is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioLineRx (BLRX)
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.