Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Issued By Oppenheimer

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for BioLineRx in a report released on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.11). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BioLineRx’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BLRX opened at $1.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.29. BioLineRx has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $6.34.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PVG Asset Management Corp grew its stake in BioLineRx by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 160,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 83,850 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 79,296 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 21,763 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BioLineRx in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BioLineRx in the second quarter worth $42,000. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its oncology programs include Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is therapy platform used in the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and AGI-134 is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

