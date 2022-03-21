Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, March 17th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.21). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

Get Foghorn Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ FHTX opened at $14.17 on Monday. Foghorn Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $586.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 3.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.01.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 377.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 44,603 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $949,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 980,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after buying an additional 586,487 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.