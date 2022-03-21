Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:TARS)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.84). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.98) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $367.58 million, a P/E ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 2.39. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

